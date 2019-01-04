Gary Smith appointed director of government and community affairs at Regence BlueShield of Idaho

Gary Smith has been appointed to the newly expanded position of director of government and community affairs at Regence BlueShield of Idaho. In this role, Smith will oversee all Idaho-based intergovernmental relations activities, including those with the governor’s office, legislature and Department of Insurance, while also managing community engagement efforts. Prior to directing business development at Regence BlueShield of Idaho, Smith worked as senior vice president for government relations at The Travelers Insurance Companies and as director of the Idaho Department of Insurance and a member of the National Association of Insurance Commissioners executive committee.