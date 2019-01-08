Justin Cranney named partner at Hawley Troxell

Justin Cranney has been elected as an equity partner at Hawley Troxell. Cranney is a member of the firm’s real estate practice and has extensive experience in commercial and residential leasing, landlord and tenant relations, acquisition and disposition of properties and development.

Cranney is currently the vice president of BOMA Idaho and will serve as president of BOMA Idaho from March 2019 to February 2021.

He holds a Juris Doctor degree from Case Western Reserve University and bachelor’s degree from Weber State University.