Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / BVA says it will acquire Saltzer Medical Group (access required)

BVA says it will acquire Saltzer Medical Group (access required)

By: Steve Sinovic January 10, 2019 0

With several new medical-related development projects of its own moving forward, Ball Ventures Ahlquist clearly sees business opportunity in the healthcare market. On Jan. 8, the commercial development and investment company said it will add to its portfolio with the purchase of the Saltzer Medical Group. BVA and the Nampa-based multispecialty physicians group jointly announced the deal. ...

About Steve Sinovic

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo