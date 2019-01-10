Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / No recession predicted for next year, Legislative committee hears (access required)

No recession predicted for next year, Legislative committee hears (access required)

By: Sharon Fisher January 10, 2019 0

Despite the volatile stock market and fears of a recession, industry representatives told the Idaho Legislature’s Economic Outlook and Revenue Assessment Committee (EORAC) that jobs and revenue outlook for their respective sectors was good, though the rate of growth might slow. “I just don’t see a recession in the next few years,” said Derek Santos, chief ...

Tagged with:

About Sharon Fisher

Sharon Fisher is an Idaho Business Review staff writer, covering financial institutions, technology, and business development. She holds a bachelor of science in computer science from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, and a masters in public administration and graduate certificates in geographic informational analysis and in community and regional planning from Boise State University. She likes explaining things and going to meetings. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_SLFisher.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo