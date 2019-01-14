Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / People / Blair Lyon and Sheila Myers join D.L. Evans Bank

Blair Lyon and Sheila Myers join D.L. Evans Bank

By: IBR Staff January 14, 2019 0

Blair Lyon

Blair Lyon has joined D.L. Evans Bank as vice president commercial loan officer at the Idaho Falls branch. He has spent 17 years in banking and has experience with agricultural and commercial loans. Lyon is on the Idaho Bankers Association Agriculture Committee, has served on the Eastern Idaho Agriculture Hall of Fame board of directors, and is a Leadership Idaho agriculture alumni.

Sheila Myers

Sheila Myers has joined D.L. Evans Bank as a personal banker at the Meridian branch. She has 9 years of banking experience in the Treasure Valley area and is involved in community activities such as chamber of commerce events, Kid & Pet Expo, and  Eagle Fun Days.

 

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo