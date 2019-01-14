Blair Lyon and Sheila Myers join D.L. Evans Bank

Blair Lyon has joined D.L. Evans Bank as vice president commercial loan officer at the Idaho Falls branch. He has spent 17 years in banking and has experience with agricultural and commercial loans. Lyon is on the Idaho Bankers Association Agriculture Committee, has served on the Eastern Idaho Agriculture Hall of Fame board of directors, and is a Leadership Idaho agriculture alumni.

Sheila Myers has joined D.L. Evans Bank as a personal banker at the Meridian branch. She has 9 years of banking experience in the Treasure Valley area and is involved in community activities such as chamber of commerce events, Kid & Pet Expo, and Eagle Fun Days.