Colleen Schowalter and Kimber Russell appointed 2019 chair and vice chair of Serve Idaho

Colleen Schowalter of Boise and Kimber Russell of Meridian were elected to serve as the 2019 chair and vice chair of Serve Idaho, the governor’s Commission on Service and Volunteerism.

Chair Colleen Schowalter is the volunteer services coordinator and studio manager for the Idaho Commission for Libraries. She previously served for two years as an AmeriCorps VISTA (Volunteer in Service to America) and VISTA leader with the Idaho National Guard Family Programs and the Idaho Foodbank. She serves as the public affairs officer for the Boise Veterans Parade committee.

Vice Chair Kimber Russell is a business coach and the director of content development for Gritt Business Coaching. She also owns a small business that supports Treasure Valley small businesses. She previously worked as the merchandising and marketing manager for Stinker Stores and is finishing her doctorate degree in business administration from Walden University this year. She is active in supporting the Super Sam Foundation and the Idaho Foodbank.