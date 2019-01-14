Quantcast
By: Steve Sinovic January 14, 2019 0

Boise Regional Realtors is expanding down the interstate in a merger with the Elmore County Board of Realtors. Effective Jan. 9, BRR staff is handling administrative matters for ECRB's 65 members, including government affairs, advocacy efforts, market statistics and grant opportunities. Elmore County's largest population centers are the cities of Mountain Home, Glenns Ferry and Mountain ...

