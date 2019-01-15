Complaint: Health facility staff weren’t fired after neglect

A complaint survey says two employees who falsified records and failed to check on a resident who died at an Idaho health care facility were not fired.

The Idaho Press-Tribune reports the employees at the Southwest Idaho Treatment Center instead received more training.

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare concluded after receiving an anonymous complaint about the issue in October that the center’s decision to keep the employees on staff did not violate federal regulations.

The Idaho Press previously reported that the resident, Drew Rinehart, died in August 2017 after employees left him unchecked for six hours.

A coroner report states that a staff checklist had initials declaring Rinehart was checked every 30 minutes like he was supposed to be, but video reviewed by authorities showed that wasn’t true.

Rinehart’s death prompted a criminal investigation, but no charges were filed.