Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Financial Services / Idaho Department of Finance Director Gavin Gee retires (access required)

Idaho Department of Finance Director Gavin Gee retires (access required)

By: Sharon Fisher January 16, 2019 0

While Gov. Brad Little hasn’t announced his director of finance yet, it definitely won't be Gavin Gee, who held the position under former Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter. Gee celebrated his retirement Jan. 11. His last day was Jan. 15. “After 40 years of dedicated service with the Idaho Department of Finance, Director Gee leaves his mark ...

Tagged with:

About Sharon Fisher

Sharon Fisher is an Idaho Business Review staff writer, covering financial institutions, technology, and business development. She holds a bachelor of science in computer science from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, and a masters in public administration and graduate certificates in geographic informational analysis and in community and regional planning from Boise State University. She likes explaining things and going to meetings. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_SLFisher.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo