Let there be light: Post Falls hospital uses germ-zapping robot (access required)

Let there be light: Post Falls hospital uses germ-zapping robot (access required)

By: Steve Sinovic January 16, 2019 0

High-intensity light from a robot is being used to kill germs in a Northern Idaho hospital – and hospital staffers say the investment offers an extra layer of protection to keep patients safe. Northwest Specialty Hospital in Post Falls recently acquired a Xenex Germ-Zapping LightStrike robot that kills bugs like MRSA and the norovirus by using ...

