Legislative committee cuts Little's budget figure (access required)

Legislative committee cuts Little’s budget figure (access required)

By: Sharon Fisher January 17, 2019 0

Citing concerns about a possible recession, the Economic Outlook and Revenue Assessment Committee (EORAC) voted along party lines on lower budget numbers than those proposed by Gov. Brad Little, meaning the budget he proposed will need to be cut by $93 million. In Little’s State of the State speech on Jan. 7, he proposed 2020 revenue ...

