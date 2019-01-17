Raj Jain and Stuart Williams joins Zions Bank

Raj Jain has joined Zions Bank as an executive banking relationship manager, based at the Boise, Eagle and Chinden branch. Jain previously worked as a relationship manager for KeyBank and also has experience as a small business owner.

Stuart Williams has been named executive banking regional manager, based at the bank’s 8th and Main branch in downtown Boise. Williams has 20 years of banking experience, most recently as a small business leader with Wells Fargo.

He holds a bachelor’s degree from Washington State University.