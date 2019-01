David Hensely has been appointed as the new CEO of Idaho Realtors. He served as the chief of staff for former Idaho Gov. C.L. “Butch” Otter since 2011. Prior to that, he served as deputy chief of staff and legal counsel to Otter. He also served as principal legal advisor and counsel under Gov. Dirk Kempthorne and Gov. James Risch.

Hensely holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration and arts history from the College of Idaho and a law degree from the University of Idaho.