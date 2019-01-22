Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Financial Services / Idaho financial institutions help furloughed federal employees (access required)

Idaho financial institutions help furloughed federal employees (access required)

By: Sharon Fisher January 22, 2019 0

In response to the federal government furlough, a number of Idaho banks and credit unions are offering support to federal employees who need it, especially as the furlough hit the mid-January point where some employees no longer received paychecks. “The current government shutdown is the longest in our nation’s history, impacting businesses and consumers alike,” said ...

Tagged with:

About Sharon Fisher

Sharon Fisher is an Idaho Business Review staff writer, covering financial institutions, technology, and business development. She holds a bachelor of science in computer science from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, and a masters in public administration and graduate certificates in geographic informational analysis and in community and regional planning from Boise State University. She likes explaining things and going to meetings. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_SLFisher.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo