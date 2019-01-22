Zillow expands direct home purchase program to Portland, four other markets

Zillow, the online real estate and rental marketplace, will expand Zillow Offers to Portland, Oregon, and four other markets in 2019, citing strong demand for the direct purchase program.

In addition to Portland, Zillow Offers, will launch in Miami, Minneapolis-Saint Paul, Nashville and Orlando.

Zillow Offers allows home sellers to request a no-obligation cash offer from Zillow to buy their home, removing “the hassle and uncertainty of selling a house,” according to the Seattle-based company.

With Zillow Offers, Zillow directly buys a seller’s house, prepares it for showings, and then lists it for sale – all on the consumer’s timeline. Agents from local brokerages will represent Zillow in the transaction.

Zillow Offers first launched in Phoenix last year, and is also available for sellers in Las Vegas, Atlanta, Denver, Charlotte and Raleigh. Next, Zillow plans to launch in Houston, Riverside and Dallas in 2019.

“Since launching Zillow Offers just nine short months ago, we have been continually excited by the strong demand from homeowners throughout the country and are constantly getting asked when Zillow Offers will come to their market,” said Zillow Brand President Jeremy Wacksman. “It’s clear people want a convenient, stress-free way to sell their home, and real estate professionals are eager to work with us to leverage Zillow Offers as a way to build their local businesses. With today’s announcement, we are excited to continue to rapidly scale Zillow Offers throughout the country and we are well on our way to delivering a simple, on demand real estate experience to consumers in at least 14 markets this year.”

Zillow also noted that the Offers program gives local brokerages and premier agents the opportunity to acquire new listings by connecting them with motivated sellers who have taken a direct action to sell their home. Consumers who request a Zillow Offer, but instead decide to sell their home traditionally with an agent or do not receive a Zillow Offer, are connected to a local brokerage or premier agent.