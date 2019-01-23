Deborah Dunn and Joshua Nelson promoted at Perkins Coie

Deborah Dunn has been promoted to partner from senior counsel and is a member of Perkins Coie’s trust and estate planning practice. Dunn focuses her practice on multigenerational estate planning and administration for high-net-worth families, family offices and owners of closely held businesses. She also represents trustees with respect to trust and estate administration, as well as beneficiaries with respect to rights and claims.

Dunn holds a Juris Doctor degree from Brigham Young University, J. Reuben Clark Law School.

Joshua Nelson has been promoted to partner from senior counsel and is a member of Perkins Coie’s intellectual property group. Nelson counsels clients in patent portfolio management, including the preparation and prosecution of patent applications, patent licensing and litigation, and portfolio acquisitions and sales. Nelson serves on the board of directors for the Discovery Center of Idaho.

He holds a Juris Doctor degree from Boston College Law School.