Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center names new president (access required)

Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center names new president (access required)

By: Steve Sinovic January 24, 2019 0

Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center has a new leader. Andrew Cosentino, vice president of the neurosciences institute and rehabilitation and performance medicine at Swedish Health System in Seattle, will lead the flagship hospital of Saint Alphonsus Health System. The Boise-based health system announced Cosentino’s appointment Jan. 23 to lead the 399-bed hospital, which also boasts a Level ...

About Steve Sinovic

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo