Two join, two promoted at St. Luke’s Health Foundation

Kate Bebee, Hillary Dater Betz, Zoe Brunelle and Maegan Krahn have joined St. Luke’s Health Foundation.

Bebee has been hired as the special events coordinator and Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals coordinator. She has two years of human resource experience at St. Luke’s.

Bebee holds with a degree in human resource management with a minor in psychology from the University of Idaho.

Dater Betz has been named director of major and planned gifts for the St. Luke’s Health Foundation. With 25 years of experience in the fundraising and the nonprofit sector, Betz also teaches as an adjunct professor at Boise State University. She has served as the donor relations director for The Salvation Army, Southern Idaho, and as the medical center director for the Idaho Humane Society.

Dater Betz holds a master’s degree in philanthropic studies and a graduate certificate in nonprofit management from Indiana University and a bachelor’s degree from the University of Montana.

Brunelle has been promoted to director of major and planned gifts at St. Luke’s Health Foundation. She previously served for five years as the foundation’s director of special events. She has 10 years of development experience, including expertise in nonprofit event fundraising, donor relations, and volunteer and board management. She holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Oregon.

Krahn has been promoted to director of special events and Children’s Miracle Network program director. Krahn joined St. Luke’s in 2013 as a special events coordinator. She has seven years of nonprofit event and volunteer management experience and holds a bachelor’s degree in advertising from the University of Idaho.