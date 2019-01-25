Keri Davidson promoted to vice president at Idaho Nonprofit Center

Keri Davidson has been promoted to vice president, membership and development at the Idaho Nonprofit Center. Davidson has served as the director of development for the past three years. Prior to joining the Idaho Nonprofit Center, she held positions as vice president of resource development for United Way of Southern Kentucky and the campaign manager for United Way of the Bluegrass in Lexington, Kentucky. In addition Davidson has several years of sales experience as an account manager and sales trainer for an international company.