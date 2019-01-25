Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / People / Keri Davidson promoted to vice president at Idaho Nonprofit Center

Keri Davidson promoted to vice president at Idaho Nonprofit Center

By: IBR Staff January 25, 2019 0

Keri Davidson has been promoted to vice president, membership and development at the Idaho Nonprofit Center. Davidson has served as the director of development for the past three years. Prior to joining the Idaho Nonprofit Center, she held positions as vice president of resource development for United Way of Southern Kentucky and the campaign manager for United Way of the Bluegrass in Lexington, Kentucky. In addition Davidson has several years of sales experience as an account manager and sales trainer for an international company.

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo