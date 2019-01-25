Quantcast
Round Up 1.25.19 (access required)

By: Steve Sinovic January 25, 2019 0

Gray's Art & Framing, LLC renewed its lease of 1,022 square feet of office space at 6054 W. Clinton St. in Boise. Chris Pearson of Thornton Oliver Keller facilitated the transaction. Consolidated Electrical Distributors leased 8,727 square feet of industrial space at 2240 S. Cole Road in Boise. Dan Minnaert and Devin Pierce of Thornton Oliver ...

