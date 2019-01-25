Quantcast
Shopko gives up retail footprint in Treasure Valley (access required)

By: Steve Sinovic January 25, 2019 0

Barely a month into the new year, a major retailer already is calling it quits in the Treasure Valley. The parent company of the discount department store chain Shopko announced Jan. 16 that it has filed for bankruptcy and will close over 100 of its 367 Shopko stores in 25 states, including a location in Nampa. The company ...

