ISU pharmacology program targets psychologists

ISU pharmacology program targets psychologists

By: Steve Sinovic January 28, 2019

Idaho State University will launch a Master of Science degree program in clinical psychopharmacology this fall that will eventually allow psychologists to prescribe drugs to their patients in the course of their practice. The program will target post-doctoral students with a goal of helping create a new category of health care professional, said Chris Owens, ISU's  ...

