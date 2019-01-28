Parsons Behle & Latimer appoints 2019 board of directors

Parsons Behle & Latimer have appointed the firm’s 2019 board of directors. Returning board members include: Kristine Johnson, vice president and secretary; Hal Pos, president and CEO; Bruce White, vice president and treasurer.

New board members include: Rich Angell, vice president and Shawn Ferrin, vice president.

Angell is currently the head of the firm’s environmental, energy and natural resources practice group. His practice focuses on environmental compliance, transactional and litigation issues including hazardous materials and wastes, risk management, accident prevention and regulatory compliance as well as emergency response and long-term remediation.

Ferrin is the former head of Parsons’ real estate group. He focuses his practice on real property transactions with an emphasis on office lease, retail, resort and community development, land use planning and entitlement and economic and development incentives.