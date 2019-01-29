George Juetten and Erin Nuxoll join the board of The Idaho Community Foundation

George Juetten and Erin Nuxoll have joined the board of The Idaho Community Foundation.

Juetten is a retired financial executive with 35 years of experience in a variety of industries. He has served on the Saint Alphonsus Health System Board of Directors, Boise State University Foundation Board of Directors and many others.

Nuxoll is vice president of human resources at Boise Cascade Company. She is a past board member of the Boise Metro Chamber of Commerce, Ballet Idaho and FUNDSY, where she also served as board chair.