IBR welcomes Rebecca Palmer as special sections editor

Rebecca Palmer, an experienced journalist and marketing expert currently based in the Salt Lake City area, has accepted the position of special sections editor with the Idaho Business Review.

Palmer will begin serving Boise readers on Feb. 11 and will relocate to Boise in March.

She brings a strong background in business journalism and marketing to the role, which is responsible for a variety of special publications and programs for IBR, including CEO of Influence, Welcome to Boise, Accomplished Under 40, Idaho Heartland Living, Women of the Year and Icon.

“I have been helping startups with marketing and strategy in Utah over the last few years, and I am thrilled to get back to my roots in journalism,” Palmer said. “I am excited to get to know Boise and start telling stories about the wonderful things happening here.”

Palmer graduated from Weber State University in Ogden in 2010 and has worked for publications including the Deseret News, Utah Business Magazine and the Ogden Standard-Examiner. Before moving into marketing in 2013, she was editor-in-chief of the Davis Clipper in Bountiful, Utah.

Most recently, she worked in communications for RevRoad, LLC, a venture services company in Provo, Utah.

“When I visited Idaho to meet with Editor Kim Burgess and Publisher Cindy Suffa, I was amazed and delighted by all Boise had to offer,” Palmer said. “Boise is beautiful and vibrant, and its growth is invigorating. I look forward to accomplishing incredible things for the paper and the community.”

Burgess first met Palmer when they both worked for daily newspapers in Salt Lake City, Utah, over a decade ago.

“I have known Rebecca for years and have great confidence in her ability to excel as special sections editor,” Burgess said. “The role requires a variety of skills from writing to mingling and emceeing. Rebecca can do it all.”

Suffa looks forward to Palmer’s contributions and believes her fresh perspective and mix of experience are an ideal fit for the position.

“I am thrilled to have Rebecca on board. She has such positive energy, and I am excited to have her bring her talents to the IBR,” Suffa said.

Rebecca teaches violin lessons and strums the guitar in her free time and has been learning to swing dance. She enjoys fine cuisine, good coffee, and having adventures with people from all walks of life.