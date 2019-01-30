Quantcast
Industry takes another shot at data center sales tax exemption (access required)

By: Sharon Fisher January 30, 2019 0

Another attempt to attract data centers to Idaho by eliminating sales tax on the equipment they use is not yet completely written, but is likely to be submitted to the Legislature this session. “We are first doing our homework by developing and compiling information on data centers,” said Ray Stark, senior vice president for the Boise ...

