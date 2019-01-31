Quantcast
Erika Cobb to lead City of Boise's Department of Information Technology

By: IBR Staff January 31, 2019 0

Erika Cobb has been appointed by Boise Mayor David Bieter to lead the City of Boise’s Department of Information Technology. Cobb will oversee the department’s application, website and geographic information system development, infrastructure management, project coordination, technology system implementation, and internal network and computer customer support.

Cobb has 22 years of experience in the technology industry and holds a bachelor’s degree in organization communication studies from the University of Montana, Missoula.

 

