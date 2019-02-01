Julia Kertz Grant joins Hancock Forest Management as general manager

Julia Kertz Grant has joined Hancock Forest Management as general manager for value added services. Based in Boise, she will oversee a team focused on management of carbon banks and wetland mitigation projects, enhancement of wildlife habitat, and development of new recreation opportunities and markets for timber by-products.

Previously, Grant worked as sustainability program manager at Micron Technology, the foothills and open space manager for the City of Boise and the forest regulatory affairs coordinator at Boise Cascade.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of Missouri and a dual master’s degree in forestry and environmental management from Duke University.