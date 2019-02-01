Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Real Estate / Round Up 2.1.19 (access required)

Round Up 2.1.19 (access required)

By: Steve Sinovic February 1, 2019 0

Rustam Dental Lab LLC leased 1,026 square feet of office space at 7911 W. Ustick Road, Suite 201, in Boise. Steve Winger of Colliers International represented the landlord. Dennis Formin of Equity Northwest Real Estate represented the tenant. SMV Management subleased 17,000 square feet of industrial space at 2000 E. Yamhill Road in Boise. Michael McNeight ...

About Steve Sinovic

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo