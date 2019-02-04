Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / The doctor is dispensing: MEDeRX offers web-based prescription platform (access required)

The doctor is dispensing: MEDeRX offers web-based prescription platform (access required)

By: Steve Sinovic February 4, 2019 0

Before there were pharmacies in such large numbers, the family doctor was the primary dispenser of most commonly used medications. These days, an old idea is new again, and a Boise-based company is playing a part, thanks to its web-based software. Called MEDeRX, the business was founded a decade ago by Alan Barkan, an Eagle attorney who ...

About Steve Sinovic

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo