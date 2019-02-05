Quantcast
TripAdvisor names Chandlers to list of 25 most romantic eateries in U.S. (access required)

By: Steve Sinovic February 5, 2019 0

Cupid’s arrow has landed in Boise. Just in time for Valentine’s Day, TripAdvisor on Jan. 31 announced the 25 most romantic restaurants in the U.S. for 2019, including a popular Downtown Boise eatery. Chandlers Steakhouse staked its place as the sixth most romantic restaurant in the country, according to the travel site. The restaurants were chosen based on ...

