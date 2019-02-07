Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / 181 Saint Alphonsus jobs impacted in parent company restructuring (access required)

181 Saint Alphonsus jobs impacted in parent company restructuring (access required)

By: Steve Sinovic February 7, 2019 0

Saint Alphonsus Health System, which operates three hospitals in the Treasure Valley, will lose 181 jobs as part of a larger consolidation and modernization of the billing department by parent Trinity Health. The changes, which were announced Feb. 6, will take place in October, and affected Saint Alphonsus employees will have the option of relocating to ...

About Steve Sinovic

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo