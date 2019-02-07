Quantcast
Groundbreaking ceremony held for new Ronald McDonald House (access required)

By: Steve Sinovic February 7, 2019 0

The Ronald McDonald House will soon be welcoming more children to Boise. Ronald McDonald House Charities of Idaho will open a new, expanded facility in early 2020 on Warm Springs Avenue near the St. Luke’s Boise Medical Center campus, enabling the nonprofit to serve more youngsters who journey to Boise for specialized medical treatments as well ...

