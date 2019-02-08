Six promoted at TitleOne

Abby Black, Cameron McFaddan, Jessica Meade, Randy Rabehl, Mark Tidd and Jason Vickrey have been promoted at TitleOne.

Black has been promoted to chief operations officer. Black has 18 years of title and escrow experience. She was the past director for First Tee of Idaho and Children’s Home Society of Idaho and currently serves on the Make a Wish Foundation board. She holds a master’s degree from Washington State University and a bachelor’s degree from the University of Kansas.

Cameron McFaddan has been promoted to senior vice president of commercial and title. McFaddan is the president of the TitleOne Exchange Company as well as the Idaho Land Title Association. He has eight years of experience as general counsel with TitleOne and 13 years of title and escrow experience.

Jessica Meade has been promoted to vice president central Idaho. Meade has 15 years of banking and lending experience. She attended Baker College in Michigan and was the past president for Paint Magic. Meade currently serves on the board for the Twin Falls School District Education Foundation.

Randy Rabehl has been promoted to chief financial officer. Rabehl has 25 years of title industry knowledge as well as 15 years of experience as a 1031 exchange accommodator. He holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Boise State University and a master’s degree from George Fox University. Rabehl is also a certified public accountant.

Mark Tidd, a company founder of TitleOne, is now focused on strategic growth. Tidd has been a title industry executive for the past 24 years. He has also served as the past board chair of BVEP and is a current board member of U.S. Bank and Thornton Oliver Keller. He holds a finance degree from University of Idaho and a master’s degree in business administration from Boise State University.

Jason Vickrey has been promoted to president. Vickrey has previous experience in fundraising and lending and has been with TitleOne for four years. He is currently a Boys & Girls Clubs of America board member, co-chair for the Boys & Girls Club auction and chair for the Magic Valley Charity Golf Classic.