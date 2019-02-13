Quantcast

Don't Miss
Home / People / Adie Bartron and Mitch Kuhn join Stolz Marketing Group

Adie Bartron and Mitch Kuhn join Stolz Marketing Group

By: IBR Staff February 13, 2019 0

Adie Bartron

Adie Bartron has joined Stoltz Marketing Group as a senior account manager. Previously, she worked at Oliver Russell for eight years, managing projects for Smithsonian, Nature Valley and The National Recreation and Parks Association. She holds a degree in advertising from the University of Idaho.

Mitch Kuhn

Mitch Kuhn has joined Stoltz as a senior art director. He previously worked with Healthwise on its marketing team. Prior to that, he worked as a designer and art director for four years at Oliver Russell. Kuhn holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism and advertising from the University of Oregon.

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo