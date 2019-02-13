Adie Bartron and Mitch Kuhn join Stolz Marketing Group

Adie Bartron has joined Stoltz Marketing Group as a senior account manager. Previously, she worked at Oliver Russell for eight years, managing projects for Smithsonian, Nature Valley and The National Recreation and Parks Association. She holds a degree in advertising from the University of Idaho.

Mitch Kuhn has joined Stoltz as a senior art director. He previously worked with Healthwise on its marketing team. Prior to that, he worked as a designer and art director for four years at Oliver Russell. Kuhn holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism and advertising from the University of Oregon.