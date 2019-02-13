Quantcast

Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / “You Are Here” a touch of glass at Boise Centre (access required)

“You Are Here” a touch of glass at Boise Centre (access required)

By: Steve Sinovic February 13, 2019 0

A new art installation at the Boise Centre invites visitors to explore more while they are attending events and conferences at the facility. A sculptural artwork created by Boise native Amy Westover not only was commissioned to commemorate the completion of the Boise Centre’s $47.5 million expansion in 2017, but also looks to inspire viewers to ...

About Steve Sinovic

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo