Darron Page named senior vice president of global solutions at The J.R. Simplot Company

By: IBR Staff February 14, 2019 0

Darron Page has been named senior vice president of global solutions at The J.R. Simplot Company. Page has worked for the company for 26 years, most recently as the vice president of business development and optimization in the AgriBusiness Group. Past roles include vice president, controller and procurement from 2014 to 2017; and vice president, supply chain from 2012-2014. He also has experience in retail and financial analysis.

Page holds a business degree from Washington State University and a master’s degree in business administration from Boise State University.

