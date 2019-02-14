Quantcast

Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / Northwest Farm Credit Services increases payout (access required)

Northwest Farm Credit Services increases payout (access required)

By: Sharon Fisher February 14, 2019 0

Northwest Farm Credit Services has announced that it will pay a record $138.4 million in 2018 patronage to more than 9,000 customer-members, compared to $108.1 million for 2017. Since the patronage program began in 2000, Northwest FCS has paid more than $936 million in patronage to customer-members located primarily throughout Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Montana. The figure represents an increase ...

Tagged with:

About Sharon Fisher

Sharon Fisher is an Idaho Business Review staff writer, covering financial institutions, technology, and business development. She holds a bachelor of science in computer science from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, and a masters in public administration and graduate certificates in geographic informational analysis and in community and regional planning from Boise State University. She likes explaining things and going to meetings. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_SLFisher.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo