Dr. Susan Kim has joined Primary Health as the group’s physician director of pediatric urgent care. Previously, she served as medical director of pediatric hospitalists for Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise.

Kim has experience in pediatric medicine and program development in roles such as medical director of pediatric hospitals at St. Luke’s Medical Center in Boise and pediatrician at Family Medicine Residency of Idaho and The Pediatric and Adolescent Center in Boise.