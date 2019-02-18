Quantcast

Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / Coalition plans to apply for Women’s Business Center grant (access required)

Coalition plans to apply for Women’s Business Center grant (access required)

By: Sharon Fisher February 18, 2019 0

In another attempt to get a Women’s Business Center in Idaho, the federal Small Business Administration held a series of workshops in three Idaho cities, and at least one coalition is forming to apply for the grant. Among the participants in the coalition will be the Idaho Hispanic Chamber of Commerce; Norris Krueger, founder of Entrepreneurship ...

Tagged with:

About Sharon Fisher

Sharon Fisher is an Idaho Business Review staff writer, covering financial institutions, technology, and business development. She holds a bachelor of science in computer science from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, and a masters in public administration and graduate certificates in geographic informational analysis and in community and regional planning from Boise State University. She likes explaining things and going to meetings. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_SLFisher.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo