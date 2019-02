Caitlin Copple Masingill is the founder of new communications firm Full Swing Public Relations

Caitlin Copple Masingill is the founder and president of Full Swing Public Relations. Her newly launched strategic communications firm specializes in women-owned businesses.

Previously, Copple Masingill served as PR director at Oliver Russell, working with clients such as LunchboxWax and Idaho Youth Ranch.

She is a graduate of the University of Montana School of Journalism and The College of Idaho.