Autonomous vehicles stalled for the session (access required)

Autonomous vehicles stalled for the session (access required)

By: Sharon Fisher February 20, 2019 0

Although an interim gubernatorial committee on autonomous vehicles issued a draft report recommending Idaho allow their testing and deployment, it’s looking like that’s not happening during this legislative session. “I have been told [the Idaho Transportation Department] is not bringing any legislation this year to implement any of the recommendations from the working group as they did ...



Sharon Fisher is an Idaho Business Review staff writer, covering financial institutions, technology, and business development. She holds a bachelor of science in computer science from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, and a masters in public administration and graduate certificates in geographic informational analysis and in community and regional planning from Boise State University. She likes explaining things and going to meetings. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_SLFisher.

