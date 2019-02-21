Quantcast

Westmark Credit Union opens first Boise branch (access required)

By: Sharon Fisher February 21, 2019 0

Westmark Credit Union is celebrating its first downtown Boise branch at Parkcenter on March 1. “The Treasure Valley’s hopping, and we’re trying to take advantage of the opportunity,” said Jonathan Galusha, senior vice president of branch administration. The credit union is based in Idaho Falls and has 15 branches including the Parkcenter location, which had a soft ...

About Sharon Fisher

Sharon Fisher is an Idaho Business Review staff writer, covering financial institutions, technology, and business development. She holds a bachelor of science in computer science from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, and a masters in public administration and graduate certificates in geographic informational analysis and in community and regional planning from Boise State University. She likes explaining things and going to meetings. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_SLFisher.

