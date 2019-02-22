Report: Boise No. 2 on list of best state capitals to live in

When it comes to “best of” lists, Boise has a pretty stellar track record.

Now there’s another top 10 finish for the City of Trees, this one from WalletHub, a credit reporting and financial advising website, which says Boise is the nation’s second-best capital city to live in.

Hint: This Lone Star State city is numero uno.

WalletHub compared all 50 state capitals across 54 key metrics to identify the most livable seats of state government. They considered a variety of factors, including cost of living, affordability, unemployment, economic well-being and number of attractions.

“State capitals aren’t just for lawmaking,” WalletHub wrote. “Often, they’re thriving cities with a lot of economic and cultural value. But not all state capitals are created equal.”

Austin, Texas, topped the list, followed by Boise; Raleigh, North Carolina; Madison, Wisconsin; and Lincoln, Nebraska.

Baton Rouge, Louisiana, was dead last in the rankings.

This is how Boise ranked across four categories:

Affordability – 15

Economic Well-Being – 6

Quality of Education & Health – 3

Quality of Life – 8

See the complete list at WalletHub.