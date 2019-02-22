Richard Lethbridge joins, Cameron Topliff promoted at Zions Bank

Richard Lethbridge has joined Zions Bank as an executive banking relationship manager at the Wood River Valley Branch in Ketchum. Lethbridge has nine years of banking and finance experience and has worked as a mortgage lender and as a vice president at an investment advisory firm. He also has experience as a business owner through operating Ketchum restaurant The Cellar Pub. He is the vice president of the board of directors of the Sun Valley Ketchum Chamber of Commerce.

Cameron Topliff has been named manager of Zions Bank’s Pocatello branch. Topliff has 14 years of banking experience, serving in positions including lending manager, branch manager and treasury relationship manager at Zions Bank in Pocatello. He holds a bachelor’s degree in finance administration from Colorado Technical University and a master’s degree in business administration from Western Governors University.