Quantcast

Don't Miss
Home / IBR Headlines / Idaho moves toward legalizing industrial hemp (access required)

Idaho moves toward legalizing industrial hemp (access required)

By: Sharon Fisher February 25, 2019 0

After last year’s Farm Bill made it legal nationwide, Idaho is taking steps to legalize growing and shipping of non-psychoactive cannabis products such as industrial hemp and CBD oil. Growing and shipping such products is now legal nationwide if they have below a 0.3 percent tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) by dry weight. But current Idaho law forbids products ...

About Sharon Fisher

Sharon Fisher is an Idaho Business Review staff writer, covering financial institutions, technology, and business development. She holds a bachelor of science in computer science from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, and a masters in public administration and graduate certificates in geographic informational analysis and in community and regional planning from Boise State University. She likes explaining things and going to meetings. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_SLFisher.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo