Micron borrows $1.8 billion to pay off other notes (access required)

By: Sharon Fisher February 25, 2019 0

Micron has issued a flurry of Securities and Exchange Commission filings regarding $1.8 billion in borrowing, but it’s apparently nothing to worry about. “It’s just borrowing at a lower rate to retire debt at a higher rate,” said Jim Handy, a veteran Micron analyst and general director of Objective Analysis, in Los Gatos, California. “It’s standard ...

