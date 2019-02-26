American Heart Association’s Little Hats, Big Hearts program raises awareness of congenital heart defects

On Feb. 12, the American Heart Association’s (AHA) Little Hats, Big Hearts program raised awareness about congenital heart defects by giving red hats to babies born in the month of February.

The AHA Idaho Division and St. Luke’s Health System teamed up to launch the program in Idaho. Volunteers from the Idaho-based global fragrance and lifestyle brand Scentsy knitted and crocheted red hats for babies born at St. Luke’s hospitals across the state. Members of the Air St. Luke’s Maternal Child team also handmade hats that were placed on all babies transported by Air St. Luke’s during the month of February.

As of July 2018, Idaho medical providers are required to screen all newborns for critical congenital heart disease (CCHD) as part of the panel of required screenings in the state.