Boise Airport zooms to No. 2 on list of most relaxing airports

There’s nothing like the stress of flying, what with those aggravating cancellations and delays that can put even the most mild-mannered air commuter’s teeth on edge. But BOI is A-OK with travelers looking for a more relaxing airport experience.

The Travel Channel recently released a list of the country’s top 10 most relaxing airports, based on an analysis from InsureMyTrip, and the City of Trees made the cut.

The chosen airports had the fewest flight delays and cancellations during the December holiday season. Idaho’s largest commercial airport was No. 2.

Boise’s airport also got a nod for its dining options and the largest concentration of public art in the state. The Travel Channel noted that it was a “breeze” getting through security at an airport that sees nearly 4 million passengers each year.