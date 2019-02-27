Quantcast

Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / Catching up with EPIC — as it creates ‘virtual realty’ (access required)

Catching up with EPIC — as it creates ‘virtual realty’ (access required)

By: Sharon Fisher February 27, 2019 0

With architects using virtual reality to help design their buildings, could real estate agents using virtual reality to help sell them be far behind? That’s the theory behind EPIC Realty, a Meridian-based real estate company that offers virtual reality and 3-D walkthroughs of homes for sale for buyers and sellers. Founded in October 2017 with four employees, ...

Tagged with:

About Sharon Fisher

Sharon Fisher is an Idaho Business Review staff writer, covering financial institutions, technology, and business development. She holds a bachelor of science in computer science from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, and a masters in public administration and graduate certificates in geographic informational analysis and in community and regional planning from Boise State University. She likes explaining things and going to meetings. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_SLFisher.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo